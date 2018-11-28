Race begins! Mahindra Alturas G4 to compete with these two big SUVs

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 5:13 AM

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), which recently launched Alturas G4 at a starting price of Rs 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom), will now directly compete with Ford's Endeavour and Toyota's Fortuner.

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), which recently launched Alturas G4 at a starting price of Rs 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom), will now directly compete with Ford’s Endeavour and Toyota’s Fortuner. Alturas G4 is the rebadged Ssangyong Rexton, launched under Mahindra brand, which marks the company’s entry in ultra premium utility vehicle segment.

Ultra premium UV segment is a low volume segment where total industry volume is a little over 4,000 SUVs a month with Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner being the major industry players along with Skoda Kodiaq and Honda CRV.  While M&M’s Alturas G4 will be sold at Rs 26.95 lakh, Endeavour and Fortuner come at a price of Rs 26.33 lakh and Rs 27.27 lakh, respectively.

Mahindra acquired Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor in 2011 and a year later in October 2012, Ssangyong Rexton was launched in India.

However, the SUV did not garner much sales and consequently M&M rebadged Rexton with a few changes and launched it as Alturas G4.
For the three months of July-September, the company reported 9.5% yoy fall in its utility vehicle (UV) sales volumes at 55,656 units attributing it to the high base of the last year and shift in festive season.

Although the entire PV industry witnessed a de-growth of 3.6% yoy in the second quarter due to multiple reasons ranging from rise in fuel prices, delayed festive season and increased insurance cost, the growth was largely muted for M&M. While speaking with the media during the launch, Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M, said, “If Alturas is able to do 500 units a month which is 10-12% of the premium car market, then we are really strengthening the brand.”

While M&M has done some incremental investments in India to make the product suitable, Goenka specified saying, “The investment that we have done in Rexton G4 in Ssangyong in Korea is about $230 million.”

The Alturas G4 would be exclusively available through separate high-end showrooms with exclusive relationship managers to cater to customers.  This is the first product launch born out of Mahindra Ssangyong synergy.

Mahindra will be launching another Ssangyong product S201 (a compact SUV) in the next quarter.

