QuikrServices acquires StayGlad to scale AtHomeDiva

“At home beauty is a large segment and a great business. Joining forces with Quikr will bring scale and give us a much larger customer base as we start servicing consumer needs under one umbrella. (Reuters)

India’s number one cross category classifieds business Quikr has announced the acquisition of StayGlad, a leading marketplace for beauty services in a move to further strengthen the market leadership of its beauty service brand, AtHomeDiva, by enabling it to take on even more beauty services requests under its services vertical, QuikrServices.

AtHomeDiva currently offers on-demand, in-home beauty services across six cities including Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Gurgaon and Hyderabad. “On-demand beauty is one of our fastest growing service categories.

With well more than half of our consumers coming back to us with bigger ticket sizes, the demand is clearly very strong. As a service provider we want to continue to scale to meet that demand, and also ensure that we maintain the high standards of quality we pride ourselves on.

StayGlad is one of the largest and highest quality players in beauty services with a 70 percent customer repeat rate, which makes them a great fit for our overall vision for AtHomeDiva – we are excited to bring them on board,” said Head of QuikrServices, PD Sundar.

“At home beauty is a large segment and a great business. Joining forces with Quikr will bring scale and give us a much larger customer base as we start servicing consumer needs under one umbrella.

Together we will have strong infrastructure across cities which will further add to our leadership,” said Co-Founder StayGlad, Prateek Jain. StayGlad is the third in a series of beauty-services startups acquired by QuikrServices.

Prior acquisitions include Salosa and ZapLuk that have helped expand AtHomeDiva’s range of beauty services and its reach across cities. All services are fulfilled by qualified beauty professionals that have undergone both quality and background checks.