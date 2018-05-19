Quikr narrows FY17 loss to Rs 301 crore

Pranay Chulet, Quikr CEO.

The Tiger Global- and Swedish investor AB Kinnevik-backed online classifieds company Quikr narrowed its losses to Rs 301.2 crore in FY17 against Rs 554.1 crore in FY16, filings with registrar of companies and data platform Tofler showed. Revenue from operations rose 54% to Rs 63.7 crore in FY17. The company’s employee benefit cost grew 16.4% to Rs 210 crore. Total expenses reduced 38% to Rs 403.1 crore. These are standalone financials of Quikr India and does not include the earnings of its subsidiaries.

In April, Kinnevik, which holds about an 18% stake, announced the drop in Quikr valuation to $884.94 million for the year ended December 2017. This is a 12% reduction in valuation from the year ago. Kinnevik valued its holdings in Quikr at $159.29 million in December 2017, against $180 million in December 2016.