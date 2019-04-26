Quikr buys Sequoia-backed online marketplace Zefo

Online classifieds platform Quikr announced on Thursday it has acquired Zefo \u2014 an online marketplace specialising in selling refurbished TVs, mobile phones and furniture \u2014 to further scale its pre-owned goods business. The company did not disclose the cost of the transaction but said it was a 100% acquisition and that both companies will continue to operate separately. Zefo, which was founded by Rohit Ramasubramanian, Himesh Joshi, Karan Gupta and Arjit Gupta in 2015, has operations in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai while it also services Mysore, Pune and Hyderabad. According to its website, Zefo raised $1 million from Helion in October 2015 following which it raised another $6 million from Sequoia in July 2016. Also read:\u00a0Why Tiger Global is hunting for enterprise technology startups Pranay Chulet, founder and CEO, Quikr said the acquisition of Zefo is in-line with the consumer acceptance of the Assured products and services on the firm\u2019s platform. \u201cGenerally, a pre-owned product\u2019s price can be as low as 30-60% of a new one. Now, with Quikr and Zefo as a combined entity, we will be able to offer a broader selection of products at even more competitive prices along with as strong a focus on quality,\u201d he pointed out. Quikr, which services over 20,000 pin codes across the country in about 1,200 cities, has five verticals \u2014 QuikrBazaar, QuikrJobs, QuikrHomes, Quikr Cars & Bikes and QuikrEasy. QuikrBazaar became the company\u2019s fourth vertical to turn cash flow positive. The acquisition of Zefo is seen as a major step towards strengthening the company\u2019s Assured business under the Bazaar vertical. Sarath Chandra Gudlavalleti, vice president at QuikrBazaar told FE over a phone conversation that Zefo brings in a strong focus on quality assurance. \u201cWe have been in the market for more than a decade now and have our own strengths in terms of the brand. Zefo has had a sharp focus on the e-commerce and refurbished business for a while. They have built a lot of strength in operations, and quality-testing. That\u2019s what we are going to leverage,\u201d he said. The firm had launched \u201cQuikr Assured\u201d products and services around the second half of last year. Quikr Assured refurbished products are available in categories such as furniture, electronics, and appliances. The firm claims that all products in the Assured offering are checked for quality, come with a full warranty and replacement guarantee along with doorstep delivery options from Quikr. This business has grown 230% on a year-on-year basis for the fiscal year 2019.