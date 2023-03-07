Quick Heal collaborates with NIST-NCCoE, US

Cybersecurity solutions company — Quick Heal Technologies — has become the first and the only Indian company to work as an official collaborator on the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (NCCoE) for the data classification project. NIST-NCCoE is a US government organisation focused on cybersecurity.

The NIST-NCCoE builds and publicly shares solutions to cybersecurity problems. Quick Heal is the only Indian company on the project and would be working alongside global technology giants such as Google, Adobe, JP Morgan Chase among others. The project aims to develop and test standards and guidelines for data classification that can be used across industries and organisations.

Kailash Katkar, managing director, and chief executive officer, Quick Heal Technologies, said Quick Heal’s inclusion on the project was a testament to the company’s expertise in the data security field. Through collaboration and a commitment towards advancing cybersecurity best practices, they could help organisations better protect their sensitive data and improve their overall cybersecurity posture, Katkar said.

Data classification is a fundamental aspect of cybersecurity transformation. It involves identifying and categorising data based on its sensitivity, consent and the level of protection it requires. This process helps organisations to implement appropriate security measures that align with their risk management strategies and data privacy compliance requirements. By classifying data, companies can prioritise their security efforts, identify vulnerabilities, and protect their most critical assets from potential breaches or cyber-attacks.