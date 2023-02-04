scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Quess Corp Q3 consolidated PAT down 3.25 pc at Rs 85.63 cr

The company’s PAT stood at Rs 88.51 crore during the corresponding period of 2021-22, Quess Corp said in a regulatory filing.

Written by PTI
Quess Corp Q3 consolidated PAT down 3.25 pc at Rs 85.63 cr
Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 366.75 apiece, down 0.72 per cent on BSE

Business services provider Quess Corp has reported a 3.25 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 85.63 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company’s PAT stood at Rs 88.51 crore during the corresponding period of 2021-22, Quess Corp said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company grew by 21.18 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 4,465.55 crore compared to Rs 3,684.98 crore in the same period of the last financial year.

Also Read

“We are pleased to report revenue growth. Our EBITDA grew by 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) with sales growth, operating efficiencies and SG&A (selling, general and administrative expenses) cost reductions being its key drivers. “We are making good progress with our internal plans of cost reduction and the overall growth of our profitability,” Quess Corp ED and Group CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan added.

Also Read

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 366.75 apiece, down 0.72 per cent on BSE.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 13:44 IST