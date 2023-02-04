Quess Corp Q3 consolidated PAT down 3.25 pc at Rs 85.63 cr

Business services provider Quess Corp has reported a 3.25 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 85.63 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company’s PAT stood at Rs 88.51 crore during the corresponding period of 2021-22, Quess Corp said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company grew by 21.18 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 4,465.55 crore compared to Rs 3,684.98 crore in the same period of the last financial year.

Also Read Explained: How fintech can be a game changer for MSME lending and finance

“We are pleased to report revenue growth. Our EBITDA grew by 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) with sales growth, operating efficiencies and SG&A (selling, general and administrative expenses) cost reductions being its key drivers. “We are making good progress with our internal plans of cost reduction and the overall growth of our profitability,” Quess Corp ED and Group CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan added.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 366.75 apiece, down 0.72 per cent on BSE.