Qualcomm sets up $100 million fund to invest in Artificial Intelligence startups

By: | Updated: November 29, 2018 5:35 AM

Qualcomm Inc has set up a $100 million fund that will invest in startups working on artificial intelligence technologies, the U.S. chipmaker said on Wednesday.

Qualcomm, Artificial Intelligence startups, Qualcomm Ventures AI Fund, Intel Corp, Micron Technology Inc, San DiegoThe fund, Qualcomm Ventures AI Fund, has already made its first investment via a Series A funding round of AnyVision, a face, body, and object recognition startup, the company said without disclosing the amount.

Qualcomm Inc has set up a $100 million fund that will invest in startups working on artificial intelligence technologies, the U.S. chipmaker said on Wednesday. The fund, Qualcomm Ventures AI Fund, has already made its first investment via a Series A funding round of AnyVision, a face, body, and object recognition startup, the company said without disclosing the amount. The new fund will focus on AI that will be used in autonomous cars, robotics and machine learning platforms.

San Diego-based Qualcomm joins chip industry contemporaries such as Intel Corp, Micron Technology Inc and Nvidia Corp in investing in AI.

Read also| Mukesh Ambani’s startup bet: Here’s why RIL bought this media firm for Rs 1 crore

Micron said in October it plans to invest up to $100 million in startups focusing on artificial intelligence, while Intel’s venture capital arm has funneled more than $1 billion in recent years into the technology.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Qualcomm sets up $100 million fund to invest in Artificial Intelligence startups
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition