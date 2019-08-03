Qualcomm, Philips, Google top applicants for Indian patents in 2017-18

Following the ‘Big Four’, Mitsubishi Electric, General Electric, Daimler, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ABB Schweiz, Huawei Technologies and Honda Motor figured on the top ten list.

Qualcomm, Koninklijke Philips NV, Philips Lighting Holding BV and Google topped the list of foreign resdent applicants who filed the most number of applications for Indian patent during the financial year 2017-18, according to the lastest figure realeased by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, Trademarks and Geographical Indications, or popularly known as Intellectual Property India.

Following the ‘Big Four’, Mitsubishi Electric, General Electric, Daimler, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ABB Schweiz, Huawei Technologies and Honda Motor figured on the top ten list.

While Qualcomm filed a total of 960 appliactions, Koninklijke Philips filed 520, Philips Lighting Holding filed 2,178 and Google filed 184, according to the annual report 2017-2018 released by the Indian patent office. A total of 47,854 patent applications were filed during FY18 against 45,444 applications a year ago, marking an increase of 5.3%.

During the year, the office examined 60,298 patent applications compared to 28,967 applications examined a year ago. Thus, there has been an about 108% increase in the number of patent applications for which first examination reports were issued compared to the previous year.

The total number of patents granted during the year was 13,045 out of which 1,937 were granted to Indian applicants. The number of patents in force was 56,764 as on March 31, 2018, out of which 8,830 patents belonged to Indians. Out of the total granted patents, 3,318 patents were granted to applications relating to the chemical, 2,514 to mechanical, 1,028 to computer science and electronics, 1,031 to communication, 773 to pharmaceuticals, 818 to electrical and 505 to biotechnology.

According to the annual report, a total of 27, 2974 applications for trademark registration were filed at all five locations of Trade Marks Registry. The number of applications examined was more than applications filed during the period and pendency in the examination has been brought down to less than a month, whereas number of registration of trademarks showed an increase of 20.3% and final disposal of applications, which includes registered, refused, withdrawn and abandoned applications was 91.4% more compared to 2016-17.

During the reporting year, a total of 38 applications were filed and 18 applications were examined. A total number of 25 Geographical Indications were registered. Out of total 47,854 applications filed during the year, the number of applications filed by Indian applicants was 15,550, which shows an about 18% increase over the previous year, wherein the corresponding number was 13,219. During the year, applications filed by Indian applicants were about 32.5% of the total applications filed, compared to 29.2% filed in 2016-17. This shows a constant increasing trend in the domestic filing.

The number of applications filed by foreign applicants during the year (32,304) has shown a minor increase compared to the number of applications (32,225) filed during 2016-17.

The annual report said that the pendency of examination of trademark applications continued to be less than one month during the year. Procedural reforms in examination resulted in increased acceptance of trademark applications (from less than 10% to about 46%) at initial stage. Registration of trademarks has increased by 20.3% and final disposal by 91.4% over last year. During the year, online filing has increased to 90% in patents and 86% in trademarks. In designs, pendency in examination of new applications continued to be around one month. Filing of applications increased by 15.9%, while number of registered designs increased by 21.1% compared to 2016-17.