Qtrove: New startup provides marketplace to handmade products from small businesses

Vinamra Pandiya, founder and CEO, Qtrove

In today’s era of assembly line production and mass consumption, Qtrove comes as a breath of fresh air. This Bengaluru-based start-up exhibits and sells products from small entrepreneurs. From fresh bakery goods to hand-made soaps, Qtrove brings only the choosiest products for its customers, says Vinamra Pandiya, founder and CEO of this curated marketplace.Qtrove’s differentiators are personalised photo shoots and a dedicated vendor page which has photos of how products are made, faces behind the business, a write-up about them and in some cases, videos showcasing their inspiring stories.

A chemical engineer and software coder by chance and entrepreneur by choice, Pandiya, who was earlier the COO of Tasty Khana (acquired by FoodPanda 2014) says, “Today with so many marketplaces offering same brands, the only pull is discounts, cashbacks, etc. We wanted to bring the fun back to shopping in leisure where products displayed are unique, personally curated and sustainable, and where consumers buy them for that and not because we are offering some discounts.”

Unlike Flipkart’s and Amazon’s business models, Qtrove is not based on discounts and focus is on the quality of products. Qtrove only sells curated, handmade, sustainable and organic products. “A lot of small entrepreneurs, vendors and housewives who had the skill but not got the exposure in this popular marketplace of mass produced products are now getting benefited from Qtrove,” he says.

He adds: “We felt there was a need for a marketplace for curated products – which are sustainable, are non-mass produced and have what we call as the ‘Q Factor’. Such products which customers would love to own them and we don’t have to entice them by unsustainable discounts. We wanted to build ‘Etsy of India’ with an Indian twist. We want to change how you consume products ‘in’ your body, ‘on’ your body, and ‘around’ your body.”

Qtrove is incubated and promoted by Growthstory (Incubator promoted by K Ganesh and Meena Ganesh). It recently raised `350 crore in funding from BCCL’s Springboard Ventures – part of Brand Capital.

The journey has been humbling and full of insights for Qtrove, and numbers best tell the story so far: 1,00,000-plus customers served in the last 18 months; 6000-plus curated products from 600-plus handpicked sellers from across the country. Pandiya says, “Almost 97% of our GMV is non-discounted. Also, we are unit level profitable from day one and we want to maintain that as we scale up to the next 5 million customers by 2023.”

Looking ahead in the next five years, Pandiya says, “We want to serve the next 5 million customers in India and globally, and be the de facto standard for all things natural and sustainable. We also want to achieve overall profitability at scale by this timeframe and create the positioning of a democratic, self-sustaining, two-sided, trusted marketplace built on solid content and driven by our beloved community.”