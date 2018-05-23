QNet bullish on India, eyes 25 per cent topline growth

The company was now looking at growing its business in healthcare, fast moving consumer goods, luxury and holidays segments.

Hong Kong-based direct selling company QNet is bullish on the Indian market and eyes a topline growth of 25 per cent at Rs 800 crore in the current fiscal. The company was now looking at growing its business in healthcare, fast moving consumer goods, luxury and holidays segments.

QNet said in statement that it was very bullish on Indian market and was looking at more investment following favourable guidelines for direct selling announced by the government. “We expect 25 per cent growth of sales turnover at Rs 800 crore in FY19,” Qnet India region spokesperson Savio Oliver Rodrigues said as quoted in the statement.

Major growth in healthcare and luxury segments in India are anticipated, the most sought after segments. “We hope to grow between 17 to 19 per cent in healthcare segment to reach Rs 100 crore-mark this year”, he said.