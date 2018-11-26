Qbera: Startup aims to provide quick, hassle-free personal loans

Qbera aims to expand and bring several other cities under its purview.

Qbera.com was founded by an ex- investment banker at Lehman Brothers, London, Aditya Kumar, in January 2017, with an aim to provide fast, frictionless, and fair personal loans to professionals. Headquartered in Bengaluru, this start-up is a product of Creditexchange (a Bengaluru-based fintech start-up in the consumer lending space) that provides lending services through an end-to-end digital platform which enables transfer of funds to the borrower within 24 hours after receiving the application form. In the last 22 months of being active in the market, Qbera has been able to facilitate disbursal of loans worth Rs 80 crore to a diverse class of borrowers residing in different cities that include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

“By way of evolving an advanced technological framework that addresses several challenges surrounding credit exposure to the general masses, Qbera has made credit access as easy as a pie,” says Aditya Kumar, founder and CEO, Qbera. Qbera’s comprehensive proprietary risk-assessment algorithm accounts for wide-ranging parameters while evaluating consumer profiles and does not myopically consider only credit scores and repayment histories. While an individual’s credit health is of paramount importance in considering and approving a loan application, Qbera’s eligibility assessment approach also lends credence to an individual’s social presence, credit behaviour and employment stability.

“The essence of the business idea stemmed from an evident lack of adequate credit penetration in a market that is still largely underserved. While the market certainly presents great potential in the sheer number of potential consumers, a significant section of individuals belonging to low-income groups and those with lower than prime CIBIL scores find it difficult and irksome to get access to credit, mostly unsecured credit.”

According to Kumar, the idea behind Qbera was conceptualised and instituted to serve a market that comprises a significant number of low-income individuals, those employed with unlisted or uncategorised companies, and those with lower-than-prime credit scores. Qbera has tied up with new partners over the last many months, and currently has active partnerships with four leading financial institutions including IndusInd Bank, Ratnakar Bank Ltd (RBL), Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank. “A tangible comparison pitch between Qbera and popular traditional banks is that a personal loan from Qbera takes as little as 24-48 hours to reach beneficiary accounts, while most private banks have a turnaround time of 6-8 business days,” says Kumar. Qbera currently has an annualised revenue run rate (ARRR) of Rs 5 crore, and recently secured a $3 million funding from E-city Ventures, a subsidiary of popular business conglomerate Essel Group. Importantly, Qbera currently operates with an NPA percentage of less than 1% —notably, the current NPA exposure stands at 0.9%.

Qbera aims to expand and bring several other cities under its purview, targeting cities that pose potential in credit distribution, mostly owing to the lack of dedicated entities that serve individuals categorising under low-income groups and sub-prime CIBIL scores.