Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund eyes stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail: Report

The report adds that QIA is in talks to invest $1 billion that would giving it a 1 per cent stake in Reliance Retail.

The report comes days after Mukesh Ambani spoke about listing the retails ops.(Reuters file photo)

Qatar Investment Authority is reportedly in negotiations to pick up stakes in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail. A report published in the Financial Times said that the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar may take up minority stakes in Reliance Retail. The report adds that QIA is in talks to invest $1 billion that would giving it a 1 per cent stake in Reliance Retail. The report also said that valuation of business has been done at $100 billion. FE can’t independently verify FT’s report. So far, there has been no official confirmation from Ambani’s office. The report comes days after the industry mogul spoke about listing the retails ops. However, there has been no clear timeline for the same.

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 12:05 IST