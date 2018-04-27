Q4 net profit: Biocon posts 41.45% sequential growth

Biopharma company Biocon reported a net profit of Rs 130 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018

Biopharma company Biocon reported a net profit of Rs 130 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, registering a sequential growth of 41.45% led by the strong performance of the biologics and research services businesses. The Bengaluru-based company’s total income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 Rs 1,237 crore, a QoQ growth of 13.4%.

For the full year, Biocon reported a net profit of Rs 372 crore, a decline of 39% compared with the same period last year. However, the total income for FY18 grew by 27% to Rs 4,336 crore.

“The muted FY18 performance was on account of continued pricing challenges in the generics business coupled with a planned plant shutdown for requalification and lower licensing income in the biologics business. In addition, operational expenses related to our Malaysia facility impacted the bottom line. However, a positive Q4 is indicative of a normalised business trend,” said Kiran-Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson and managing director, Biocon.