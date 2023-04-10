Q4 likely to be modest for India Inc

Corporate profits for the March quarter are expected to be modest with the year-on-year growth in high single digits. Earnings for the Nifty 50 set of companies are estimated to increase by 9% y-o-y and 8% quarter-on-quarter, according to an estimate by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE).

With prices of raw materials softening, a range of user companies are expected to post better operating margins than they did in the December 2022 quarter.

Net profits for a sample of 3,311 companies, banks and financials had risen by just about 5% year-on-year in the December 2022 quarter even though revenues increased by a good 17.5% y-o-y since operating margins contracted 150 bps y-o-y.

Also read: Video: 90% of exporters with insurance cover are small businesses, says ECGC’s Gaurav Anshuman

Although consumer demand is understood to have faded somewhat post the festive season, the macro environment in Q4FY23 has been reasonably good. The robust GST collections in FY23 with the March mop up coming in at Rs 1.6 trillion are a sign that India Inc is doing well even of some of this can be attributed to high inflation. The PMI for both manufacturing and services has held up although the latter slowed in March. But the recovery is clearly picking up steam going by strong air traffic numbers, hotel occupancies and demand for power. Moreover, credit flows have risen by about 16-17% y-o-y suggesting demand from consumers for homes and from businesses for working capital is buoyant.

Profits of banks, which have registered strong loan growth and will continue to provide much smaller sums for loan losses, will be exceptionally good and lead the earnings growth in Q3. Pre-provisioning profits for front-line lenders could jump by more than 22% y-o-y. Sales of automobiles in the home market have been reasonably good in the March quarter especially of passenger vehicles though exports of 2-wheelers have been weak. Some of the demand in the commercial vehicles segment has been driven by pre-buying ahead of the transition to BSVI Phase II.

On the other hand, earnings of metals producers, whose realisations have been weaker, will drag down the aggregate numbers. With rural demand yet subdued, makers of consumer staples are tipped to report mediocre numbers, much of it driven by price hikes rather than volumes. Results from most manufacturers of consumer durables too are likely to be lacklustre amid muted demand and pricing pressure. KIE expects the net profits for the portfolio of companies that it tracks to increase by just 6.5% y-o-y and 17% q-o-q.

For software services players, apart from the seasonality factor that will play out, business would also have been impacted by a general slowdown in demand resulting from the uncertain macro environment. Top customers in the US and Europe are understood to have slowed discretionary spends to rein in costs.

Also read: Empowering players in the gaming industry through tokenization: Transforming the way we look at digital assets

Capital goods players would have benefitted from the moderation in commodity prices, chunky order books and significantly improved execution. Most of them should report strong revenue growth and expanded gross margins. Although capex spend by states have been flat, spends by the Centre and private sector firms have been going up.

With several headwinds expected in the current fiscal, especially on account of recession-like trends in Western economies, it would not be surprising to see earnings estimate being pruned post the earnings season. At current levels, both benchmark indices are trading at above historical valuations. At 59,832.97, the Sensex is trading at a price/earnings multiple of 20 times estimated FY24 earnings while at 17,599.2, the Nifty is trading at a P/E multiple of 19.2 times estimated FY24 earnings.