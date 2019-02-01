Q3 Results: Vedanta profit falls 26% on higher finance cost

Total expenses for the company were up over 5% on a y-o-y basis led by sharp increases in depreciation and amortisation and finance cost. (File/Reuters)

Diversified natural resources company Vedanta’s attributable profit after tax before exceptional items at a consolidated basis fell by a sharp 26% on a year-on-year basis to Rs1,574 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2018, largely impacted by soft commodity prices and a sharp increase in finance cost.

Total expenses for the company were up over 5% on a y-o-y basis led by sharp increases in depreciation and amortisation and finance cost. Depreciation was higher by Rs562 crores y-o-y, mainly on account of higher charge due to higher ore production at Zinc India and Zinc International, due to capitalisation of projects at oil & gas and aluminium business and due to acquisition of new businesses. Finance cost increased a sharp 21% y-o-y to Rs1,358 crore due to higher gross borrowings, increase in interest rates partially offset by higher capitalisation during the period. Income from operations came in lower by 3% on a y-o-y basis at Rs23,669 crore. This was primarily on account of shutdown of copper smelter at Tuticorin and lower commodity prices, partially offset by currency depreciation and higher volumes at Electrosteel and aluminium business.

Speaking to newspersons, Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, CEO, Vedanta, said that Electrosteel produced 325,000 tonne of steel during the quarter, which was 14% higher sequentially. “Our exit rate based on December has been 1.5 million tonnes for the year. Despite the challenging steel market with the fall in prices, EBITDA/tonne has gone up to $120 from $90. We are working around to move it to 2.5 million tonnes per annum capacity within an 18-24 months period requiring an expansion which will be self-funded of around $250-300 million”.

Vedanta recorded a sharp jump in the other income during the quarter, which rose nearly twofold to Rs1,398 crore versus Rs481 crore in October-December 2017 due to a claim reversal of nearly Rs346 crore from a dispute with contractor, along with treasury gains made by the company from its investments in debt FMPs due to improvement in government security yields. Investment income for Q3 was at Rs1,043 crore.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax and depreciation) came in 11% lower y-o-y at Rs5,953 crore due to lower commodity prices, input commodity inflation and shutdown of copper smelter at Tuticorin, partially offset by currency depreciation and writeback of liability pursuant to settlement agreement with a contractor at Balco. Consequently, the Ebitda margins fell sharply by 600 basis points y-o-y to 29%.

The company’s net debt as on December 31, 2018, stood at Rs39,531 crore, higher q-o-q, mainly on account of dividend payments. Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs30,530 crore.