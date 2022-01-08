Q3: Kalyan Jewellers’ India ops revenue up over 15%

It added that consolidated revenue growth for the recently concluded quarter was approximately 17% and that it has witnessed strong momentum in footfalls and revenue over the past four quarters.

Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers said on Friday that strong momentum in footfalls has led to a revenue growth of over 15% in its India operations for the third quarter when compared year-on-year.

In a regulatory filing, the Kerala- based Kalyan said that positive traction continued during this festive season on the back of further easing of Covid-related restrictions across all markets in India and the Middle East. It was further supported by increased levels of vaccination and continued buoyancy in consumer sentiments, the company said.

The retailer said that the gross margin improved sequentially for the recently-concluded quarter and online jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a revenue growth of over 35% during the quarter, compared to the same period during the last year.