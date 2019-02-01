Q3 Earnings: Poor rural demand leads to Hero MotoCorp inventory pile-up

The numbers were a shade better than the Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs765.7 crore.

A dull festive season and uneven rural demand have left inventory levels at HeroMotoCorp higher than is typical during this time of the year. CFO Niranjan Gupta told analysts on the post-earnings conference call inventory levels were currently at around six to eight weeks. “Poor rural demand and a subdued festive season are the reasons for the pile up,” Gupta said.

Gupta said the company was not contemplating any more price increases in the near term. “We had taken a price hike in October and so far we have not decided on any more,” Gupta said.

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 4.51% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in net profit to Rs769.10 crore for the October-December period.

The numbers were a shade better than the Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs765.7 crore.

Gupta said the increase in the prices of both scooters and motorcycles since September last year, owing to higher insurance costs, had done some damage in the market. Besides, liquidity issues and some challenges in the rural economy had also hurt the sentiment.

Gupta told analysts the Destini 125 cc scooter had received a good reposnse. “We will be coming out with the Maestro125cc and the XPulse in the premium motorcycle segment in the first half of 2019-20. There will be more of such launches,” Gupta said.

The two-wheeler maker’s revenue from operations rose 7.5% y-o-y to Rs7,864.82 crore. While volumes grew 5.3% y-o-y to 17.98 lakh units, the average realisations per unit rose slightly to Rs43,715 from Rs42,741 in Q3FY18. The company took price hike of 1% in October 18 for all products across scooters and bikes. Operating profit margins contracted by 190 basis points y-o-y to 14%. Consequently, the firm’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) dropped by 4.57% y-o-y to Rs1,105 crore.

Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal said there were some temporary setbacks in Q3FY19 on account of multiple factors, leading to higher than normal inventory levels at dealerships.

Volumes grew just 5.3% y-o-y in Q3FY19.

Analyst at Axis Capital have highlighted that scooters and premium bikes are big gaps in Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio. While premium bikes contribute just 1% to the company’s sales, in scooters, which are 32% of the industry, HMCL’s market share is in a dismal 10-13% range.

Hero MotoCorp with a market share of around 50% in the two-wheeler market reported a volume increase of 14% y-o-y in the April-June quarter.

During the July-September quarter, the company achieved its best-ever sales performance of any financial year by selling 21,34,051 units. In the December quarter, however, sales growth slowed down to 5.3% to 17,98,905 units due to rising insurance premiums, the hike in fuel prices, the floods in Kerala and costlier finance options.

Post-September quarter results, analysts at Jefferies had said they are sceptical on the outlook as the company has not been able to gain strong foothold in the scooter and premium bikes segment. “We remain sceptical of the success of two 125cc scooters to be launched given the historic low success rate of new launches, Hero’s weakness in premium motorcycles and difficulty of extending its already weak scooter brands to a new segment,” they wrote.