  • MORE MARKET STATS

Q2FY21 earnings: Reliance Industries turns in muted results

By: |
October 31, 2020 6:30 AM

While the retail business was somewhat subdued to the lockdowns in several parts of the country, the company’s consumer business contributed nearly half of the consolidated operating profits.

The digital piece posted strong numbers on the back of a higher subscriber base and higher Arpus of Rs 145 as the company upped tariffs in December 2019.The digital piece posted strong numbers on the back of a higher subscriber base and higher Arpus of Rs 145 as the company upped tariffs in December 2019.

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 9,567 crore for the three months to September, down 15% year-on-year.

The conglomerate’s operating profits came in at Rs 18,945 crore, down 16.2% y-o-y as revenues fell 24% y-o-y to Rs 1,16,195 crore. Other income accounted for 44.4% of its net profit.

Related News

While the retail business was somewhat subdued to the lockdowns in several parts of the country, the company’s consumer business contributed nearly half of the consolidated operating profits.

The operating margin for the retail segment was 5.5% in the quarter and the business operated close to 30 million sq ft. “With operating curbs being lifted progressively, store expansion resumed with 232 stores being opened during the quarter, taking the current footprint of the business to 11,931 stores, spread over 29.7 million sq ft of retail space,” the company said in a release.

The digital piece posted strong numbers on the back of a higher subscriber base and higher Arpus of Rs 145 as the company upped tariffs in December 2019.
The petrochemicals division fared well as prices remained firm on a quarterly basis and cracking margins improved due to a better feedstock mix and favourable economics for ethane cracking. The company’s crackers operated at nearly full capacity.

RIL’s GRMs for the quarter were at a hefty premium to the average Singapore complex and came in at $5.705/barrel compared with $9.4 per barrel in Q2FY20. The Ebitda for the September quarter fell by 21.4% sequentially, primarily due to higher crude cost. The performance was also partially affected by planned turnaround during the quarter, RIL said in a release. Reliance BP Mobility operated 1,406 fuel retail outlets during the quarter.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, said domestic demand has sharply recovered across the O2C business and is now near pre-Covid level for most products. “Retail business activity has normalised with strong growth in key consumption baskets as lockdowns ease across the country,” Ambani said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Q2FY21 earnings Reliance Industries turns in muted results
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SevenHills Healthcare RP seeks fresh resolution plans
2Malabar Gold & Diamonds to add 9 stores in India & abroad at Rs 240 crore
3We have recast loans worth Rs 600 crore: LV Prabhakar, MD & CEO, Canara Bank