Q2 results review: Elusive pricing power

The second-quarter results show companies lack pricing power in an environment where demand is weak and competitive pressures are intense.
The second-quarter results show companies lack pricing power in an environment where demand is weak and competitive pressures are intense. Margins are under pressure as companies are unable to pass on the higher input costs to consumers.
[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.