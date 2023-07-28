Q1FY24 Highlights: Pranav Dholakia, Mauli Agarwal among new appointees at IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance’s Q1 saw a lot of action in terms of new appointments at senior level. Pranav Dholakia has been appointed as Chief Risk Officer. A finance professional with over 25 years of experience, he has extensive exposure in the real estate across various asset classes, geographies, project cycles and economic cycles. He has been working with IIFL Management Services as a Fund Manager to the IIFL One Value Fund – Series B. Prior to joining IIFL, he was working with Edelweiss Financial Services as Head – Credit for its real estate lending platform. He was responsible for credit underwriting, risk and asset management.

Apart from real estate, Dholakia also has experience in AIF fund raising, and key investor relations. He is a Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant.

Mauli Agarwal appointed as Chief Compliance Officer

Mauli Agarwal has been appointed as Chief Compliance Officer. She is a qualified Company Secretary and Lawyer with 11 years of post-qualification experience. In her last assignment, she served as the Deputy Vice President – Compliance at Poonawalla Housing Finance, leading the regulatory compliance function, supporting the Board and Management on specific projects, and presided over the Internal Committee under POSH. She also has held roles as Associate Vice President – Compliance at Northern Arc Capital Limited and Company Secretary (Designated) at Nissan Renault Financial Services India Private Limited.

Appointment of Rupal Jain as Company Secretary

The newly appointed Company Secretary, Rupal Jain, is a qualified member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, a Law Graduate and a Graduate in Commerce. She has more than 10 years of experience in the field of Secretarial, Compliance, Legal, Regulatory Reporting and Joint Ventures. Her earlier experience includes National Stock Exchange, Centrum, Mahindra and Future Group.