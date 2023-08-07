India Inc has majorly posted a healthy quarter results with majority of them meeting analysts’ expectations. While many IT services companies showed a modest growth with remarkably low attrition rates that is leading to a number of senior-level executives resigning this year, pharma and banking sector companies are leading the way. The quarter earnings of leading large cap and mid cap companies are more crucial currently amid weak global market sentiments after downgrading of US credit rating. Some of the major and awaited company results earlier this week included Adani Total Gas, Thyrocare Technologies, Titan Company, Ambuja Cements

Mankind Pharma, Adani Wilmar, Indian Overseas Bank, Sapphire Foods India, Metropolis Healthcare, Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dabur India, Eicher Motors, Zomato, MRF, LIC Housing Finance, PVR INOX, State Bank of India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Britannia Industries, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Fortis Healthcare, Bank of Baroda, among others across sectors.

Here is a list of major companies across pharma, FMCG and other industries that will announce their earnings for the quarter ended June 2023. Today, on 7th August, a total of 77 companies are to release their quarter earnings.

Godrej Consumer Products: GCPL had, in the previous quarter, reported a 24.47 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 452.14 crore, led by volume growth. The revenue from the sale of products was up 9.6 per cent at Rs 3,172.21 crore during Q4FY23. In its annual report last month, the company had said that it reported double-digit volume growth for its organic business in India in the first quarter of FY 2023-24. The company said that the performance was broad based with double-digit volume growth in the home care segment which has brands like Goodknight and HIT and higher than mid-single digit volume growth in the personal care segment which houses brands like Cinthol.

Max Healthcare Institute Limited: Max Healthcare had posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 250.92 crore, up 102.8 per cent from Rs 123.73 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit for the company grew primarily on account of improvement in the operating metrics in all the hospitals and reduction in finance costs, it had said.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Torrent Pharmaceuticals had posted profit at Rs 287 crore for the fiscal fourth quarter in comparison to a loss of Rs 118 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. It had posted revenue from operations at Rs 2491 crore.

Gland Pharma: Gland Pharma had reported a decline in profit during the fourth quarter of FY23. Meanwhile, the revenue from operations for the fiscal 2023, declined by 18 per cent as compared to the previous year.

Emami: Emami posted its fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 144.43 crore during Q4FY23, down 59.4 per cent as against Rs 355.96 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. It had posted revenue from operations at Rs 835.95 crore, up 8.8 per cent in comparison to Rs 768.19 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Medplus Health Services: MedPlus Health Services had reported a two-fold surge in fourth-quarter profit, driven by strong sales in its key retail segment. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 30 per cent, thriving on the back of improved accessibility among consumers – the company sells medicines online as well as through its retail outlets across the country.

Monte Carlo Fashions: Monte Carlo Fashions had posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 19.82 crore, up 55.3 per cent as against Rs 12.76 crore in the same quarter previous year. It had posted revenue from operations at Rs 236.72 crore, up 45.7 per cent in comparison to Rs 162.46 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.