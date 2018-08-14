Q1 result: Tata Steel net more than doubles to Rs 1,934 crore

Tata Steel’s consolidated net profit more than doubled on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,934 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2018, on the back of good growth in revenues and better realisations, though the numbers remained below Street estimates.

A Bloomberg consensus estimate had pegged a net profit for the quarter at `2,700 crore. On the revenue front, however, the company beat estimates by reporting a 22% y-o-y growth, which came in at `37,833 crore compared to a consensus estimates of `35,923.5 crore. The revenue improved with higher steel deliveries, better realisations and good performance across geographies of the company.

Tata Steel continued its impressive run as domestic deliveries rose over 13.7% y-o-y in the June quarter largely due to increased demand. The volume growth was broad-based and across segments despite a seasonally weaker period. Automotive segment sales increased by 49.5% y-o-y; branded products, retail & solutions segment sales grew 11.6% y-o-y; industrial products and projects segment sales grew 36.6% y-o-y with 67.6% y-o-y growth in the engineering sub-segment.

Analysts had pencilled in the company’s blended India steel realisations to increase by `1,000/tonne sequentially and India Ebitda/tonne to increase 67% on a y-o-y basis to `18,000. However, the Ebitda/tonne came in at `17,252.

Consequently, while the company reported a sharp 33% y-o-y jump in consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) at `6,559 crore with the Ebitda margin expanding by 130 basis points to 17.3%, the Ebitda remained below analyst expectations of `6,762 crore.

Total expenses surged by about `6,000 crore on a y-o-y basis, which the company management explained was in line with the business growth. Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, Tata Steel, said at an earnings conference on Monday that as the revenues of the company go up, the expenses will go up in tandem and that there is no “abnormality” in the increase in expenses.

Overall, Chatterjee said the performance has been strong and Tata Steel India delivered a stand out performance of 31% Ebitda margin on the back of strong underlying business performance and improved market conditions, which is the best in 20 quarters.

During the quarter, Tata Steel closed the acquisition process of Bhushan Steel under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process with a transaction structure that provides it close to 100% economic interest in the company. The integration of the company is underway and is expected to deliver synergies over the next 24 months.