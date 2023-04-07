PwC survey reveals 74% Indian consumers are worried about personal finance; 63% to cut back non-essential spending – Check key trends

According to the 2023 PwC Global Consumer Insights Pulse Survey, which polled 9,180 consumers across 25 regions, cost of living and personal finance concerns are weighing on consumers worldwide. In India, 74% of respondents expressed worry about their personal financial situation, compared to 50% globally. The survey also revealed that 63% of Indian consumers are cutting back on non-essential spending. The survey included 500 Indian respondents from 12 Indian metros, Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, with a male-female ratio of 57:43.

The survey further found that Indian consumers plan to reduce their spending across all categories over the next six months. This is a significant drop in planned spending across all categories since the previous pulse survey in June 2022. The luxury and premium products, travel, and fashion industries are expected to experience the most significant reductions in consumer spending, while the groceries segment is expected to decline the least.

Also Read Women in trade: Celebrating the wins and closing the gaps

Let’s take a look at some key trends emerging from the survey results:

Cost of living weighs on consumer confidence Consumers are shifting their consumption habits in-store and online due to surging cost-of-living and supply chain disruptions

45% of consumers buy certain products when on offer/promotion

44% are looking to retailers offering better value

38% are using comparison sites to find cheaper alternatives

36% are buying in bulk to save cost

33% are buying retailers’ personal brands for better savings

Supply chain disruption is shifting in-store/online consumer behaviour Half of Indian consumers (50%) experience rising prices when shopping in-store

Supply chain issues dominate with larger queues and busier store locations (35%)

Product availability (28%) is also impacting consumer behaviour

Luxury/premium product industry to see decline in consumer spend Consumers are planning to reduce their spending across all surveyed retail categories over the next six months

The greatest decrease is forecast in luxury/premium products or designer products (38%), virtual online activities (32%), consumer electronics (32%) and fashion products (clothing and footwear) (31%)

However, there remains an appetite for future spend, with 38% indicating they will look to treat oneself/others, whereas 54% view them as better quality

Travel (30%) and groceries (21%) had the least reported planned spend reduction