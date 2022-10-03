Putting urban wet waste to meaningful use

The wet waste coming out of large housing societies in metros is a burden for urban India. Also, it is tough for societies and municipal corporations to single handedly process it and make it useful. What if there was a way to turn this food waste to free organic compost for farmers? A Pune-based full-stack agritech startup, Kisanserv, is showing the way forward.

As part of its ‘Giving Back to Farm’ initiative, the company has joined hands with large housing societies to help them process wet waste and turn them into organic compost for farmers. Recently, Kisanserv organised a farmers meet in Manchar district in Maharashtra, and distributed organic compost to around 200 farmers which was processed and donated by housing societies in Pune.

This initiative brings multiple benefits such as transforming waste to compost in large residential societies, benefiting farmers, enriching soil quality and protecting the environment. “With increasing food consumption, urbanisation, growth in large housing societies and lack of dumping ground, wet waste processing has emerged as a major challenge in urban India,” says Niranjan Sharma, the company CEO & co-founder. “Similarly, farmers too are in need of organic waste at lowcost to enrich soil health and eco-friendly farming. This initiative finds a perfect link between the challenges of urban India with a common solution to benefit all. This is a great social service and we feel happy to serve the farmers,” he added.

Kisanserv has joined hands with third parties and large housing societies like Park Royale Housing Society in Pune to help them process wet waste into organic compost. It is currently in Maharashtra having 14 collection centres. The company is buying fruits and vegetables from farmers directly and serving to its customers in urban India. It uses its reverse logistics to bring back compost from urban India to rural India and distribute the same to farmers free of cost.