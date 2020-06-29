  • MORE MARKET STATS

Putting Boeing 737 Max back into air: Flight testing may begin Monday; here’s what happens next

By: |
Published: June 29, 2020 11:07 AM

The company needs clearance from the FAA before the planes can fly again, and the test flights, with FAA test pilots, are a key step.

Boeing 737 Max, Federal Aviation Administration, Max planes, FAA test pilots, boeing automated flight, latest news on boeing 737 maxThe FAA has to sign off on Boeing’s pilot-training program, and a panel of international regulators will comment on minimum pilot training too. (Reuters photo)

Flight-certification testing for Boeing’s 737 Max, which has been grounded since March 2019 because of two deadly crashes, could begin as early as Monday, according to an Federal Aviation Administration email sent Sunday to congressional oversight committees.

The company needs clearance from the FAA before the planes can fly again, and the test flights, with FAA test pilots, are a key step. They would take several days and would evaluate Boeing’s proposed changes to the automated flight control system on the Max.

Related News

The flight control system, triggered by faulty readings from sensors, pushed the planes into nosedives that led to crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 people.

Even if no new problems are discovered during the test flights, it’s likely to take at least a month to get pilots trained and get mothballed planes upgraded, inspected and serviced.

The FAA has to sign off on Boeing’s pilot-training program, and a panel of international regulators will comment on minimum pilot training too.

Boeing said it deferred to the FAA and global regulators on the Max certification process. Nearly 400 Max planes had been delivered to airlines before they were grounded, and Boeing has built several hundred more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Putting Boeing 737 Max back into air Flight testing may begin Monday here’s what happens next
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Data privacy and safety: How secure are contact tracing Covid-19 apps?
2BSNL does not want a ban on Huawei, ZTE, other foreign vendors; says move may hurt loss-making PSU
320,000 jobs in Amazon India! E-commerce giant announces seasonal jobs; check details