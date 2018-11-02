Purelogic to install additional 200 sensors to monitor air quality next week

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 10:49 PM

The city-based Purelogic Labs Friday said it will install an additional 200 outdoor sensors by next week across the country to monitor air quality on a real-time basis.

Purelogic, monitor air quality, Purelogic Labs, air quality index, CEEW, PM10The live data is available on the company’s website and on mobiles will be made available in the first week of November, it said.

The city-based Purelogic Labs Friday said it will install an additional 200 outdoor sensors by next week across the country to monitor air quality on a real-time basis. So far, 300 sensors — which provide real-time streaming of air quality index — have been installed. The live data is available on the company’s website and on mobiles will be made available in the first week of November, it said. The state-of-the-art platform detects and reports invisible air particulate as small as PM2.5 along with noise pollution of the surrounding environment wherever the monitoring sensors are installed.

“In a first of its kind private initiative in India, the company has already installed 300 outdoor sensors including few live sensors across the country and plans to raise the count to 500 by this Diwali,” the company said in a statement. In association with the Council of Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), 50 monitoring sensors have also been deployed in various districts of Punjab to keep a close track on the crop burning, it said.

“The primary purpose of this colossal drive is to educate people regarding the poor air quality and its hazards,” Purelogic Labs Director Rohit Bansal said. Along with air quality index (AQI) and noise reading, the platform also provides live feeds for PM2.5, PM10, humidity and temperature. The platform also has a live stream facility wherein users can see the live video of the pollution scenario through cameras installed in Delhi, Bangalore and Aizwal, the company added.

