Puravankara, Google tie up for smart homes

Bengaluru-based property developer Puravankara has launched a new category in its residential line BluNex Life — intelligent next-gen homes for home buyers across the country. BluNex Life will give home buyers and residents a distinct edge by converting their homes into a smart home. Puravankara aims to provide intelligent homes to new home buyers, who are looking for more smart and safety features, and to stay contemporary. Puravankara will collaborate with Google to integrate residential units with Google Home devices. Having homes that are pre-installed with Google Home devices will allow residents to convert their living space into voice-enabled smart homes. This will give them the capability to control compatible smart home appliances, listen to music on demand, stay on top of their day to day activities and bring the power of the Google Assistant into their homes.

The builder will provide smart home solutions across several existing and upcoming Puravankara projects across the country. Speaking about the partnership, Ashish R Puravankara, MD Puravankara Ltd, said, “India has been at the cutting edge of technology integration at work places but when it comes to home automation we have not been the early adopters. Our in-house R&D cell has been looking into methodologies that would allow for seamless integration of open architecture technologies into traditional brick & mortar homes, and with the launch of BluNex Life we have achieved just that. As a first step we are collaborating with Google to seamlessly integrate the Google Home, enabling intuitive control of fixtures and home appliances. With a user-friendly interface and the ability to recognize multiple users in the family, BluNex Life is accessible across generations, truly family-oriented tech”.

BluNex Life will bring interactive and connected devices, IoT-enabled services, with an objective to make homes safer with smart features. The programme will ensure data security and protection to the residents who are connected to multiple devices and internet 24×7. Google home will allow users to simply use their voice to control smart home devices by issuing simple commands like “Ok Google, turn on the lights”, or “Ok Google, switch off the living room TV.”