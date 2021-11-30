Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi writes to PM Modi, urges him to waive farmers’ debts

Channi said that banking or non-banking institutions should not knock the doors of farmers or farm labour for recovery.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to bring a debt waiver scheme for bailing out farmers and farm labourers from their complete debt burden. Channi also said that his government will take over the state’s share of debt along with the Centre. Channi said that it’s the nation’s moral obligation to write off the complete agricultural debt. “A Centre-state shared the scheme of an appropriate ratio spread over some time with proper modalities needs to be framed to handle this issue and end the debt of our farmers and farm labourers once and for all,” he said.

“CM says that this great nation, which they served for decades, now owes a moral obligation to write off the complete agricultural debt. A Centre-state shared scheme is needed to end the debt of our farmers and farm labour once and for all,” said the Chief Minister’s Office.

The letter comes a day after Parliament passed a bill to repeal the three farm laws. In the letter, Channi said farmer leaders had recently met him in Chandigarh and urged him to waive off farm debt. “With your announcement of revoking the three farm laws, the farmers and the government have moved a step closer to resolving some major pending issues which have taken centre stage along with the demand to repeal three farm laws. The foremost of these being agricultural debt,” said Channi in his letter.

He said that farmers have been crippled under a mountain of debt. “However, while ensuring food security our farmers driven by self-pride got crippled under the weight of a mountain of debt. When they toiled on the soil, their sons defended the sensitive borders with their lives,” he said.

Channi said that banking or non-banking institutions should not knock the doors of farmers or farm labour for recovery of agricultural loans which forms the root cause of suicides by them.