Pune developer files FIR against partner Xander for destroying evidence

Pune-based developer Kumar Urban Development Pvt Ltd (KUDPL) has filed a first information report (FIR) against partner Xander Investment Management PTE Ltd for allegedly deleting e-mail records in a pending court case. According to the complaint, the crucial e-mails were deleted to wrongly establish that KUDPL was not a partner in a construction firm but a mere lender.

KUDPL director Lalit Kumar Jain has filed a complaint with the Pune police under Sections 204 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 43 and 66 of the Information Technology Act.

In 2013, Xander had signed an agreement to invest Rs 280 crore in Sinew Developers Pvt Ltd, a company promoted by Jain, to develop Nirvana Hill project in Pune. In the five-member board, Xander had three directors while KUDPL held the other two seats.

The complaint stated that the number of directors were reduced to three in 2015 and Xander took complete control of the board three years later. Several of the existing employees were removed by Xander at Sinew. He also alleged that the partner had deleted e-mail IDs of the removed employees, while for all existing workers the e-mail domains @kumarbuilders.com and @kul.co.in were replaced with a new domain name — @nirvanahills.com.

Jain said Xander had disbursed Rs 190 crore out of the agreed Rs 280 crore, causing delay in project construction. According to the FIR, he told Xander that its return on investment would be reduced since the project was running late.

Following this, Xander served a demand notice on KUDPL seeking Rs 450 crore for neglecting project work, prompting Jain to file a civil suit at a Pune court against it.

According to Jain, the purpose of changing e-mail domain and deleting mails was to establish that Xander had merely granted a loan to Jain’s company and had no role to play in its management.

On its part, Xander filed a case against KUDPL at the Delhi High Court for its claims. Jain alleged that during the course of the hearing he found out that evidences which would have proved that it was Xander which was responsible for the delay in project contruction were deleted.

An inspection by a cybersecurity firm found that over one-third of the e-mails had been deleted by Xander, forcing Jain to file an FIR against the company and its executives.