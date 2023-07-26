scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Puma reports higher Q2 sales, reiterates outlook

Its sales were 2.12 billion euros ($2.34 billion) in the quarter, up from 2 billion a year earlier and above the 2.05 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
Puma Q2 sales
The logo of Puma sportswear company is seen at its store at Tbilisi Mall in Tbilisi, Georgia,The logo of Puma sportswear company is seen at its store at Tbilisi Mall in Tbilisi, Georgia. (Photo source: Reuters)

German sportswear maker Puma on Wednesday said its second-quarter sales grew by 11%, slightly ahead of market expectations, boosted by China sales and resilient Europe. Its sales were 2.12 billion euros ($2.34 billion) in the quarter, up from 2 billion a year earlier and above the 2.05 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon.

Also Read

Puma confirmed its full-year outlook for currency adjusted revenue growth in a high single-digit percentage rate, and an operating profit of between 590 million and 670 million euros. The company added it would be able to adjust the guidance if its business continued to develop favourably in the third quarter.

Also Read

The sportswear sector, hit by rising material and freight costs as well as inventory markdowns and higher promotion expenses, is facing weakening demand in North America and slower than expected recovery in China, a market it was betting on to boost sales. “The pattern of China’s economic recovery after COVID-19 remains uncertain,” Puma said. The group added it expected the macroeconomic environment and volatile retail demand to remain challenging, especially in North America and Europe.

Also Read
More Stories on
industry news
Puma

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 14:42 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS