Ptron Neckband & Earbuds: Fit for running or working out

Device maker Ptron has introduced two new audio products that are a judicious mix of good features and user-friendly price points. Let us check them out.

Bassbuds Wave: This is a pair of true wireless earbuds that feature a unique fin-shaped design, are priced at Rs 999 and feature 50ms low latency for audio and video sync, DSP environmental noise cancelling, and an outstanding 40-hour playtime. It is ideal for active music enthusiasts and remote workers alike. Its ergonomic shape naturally adjusts to your ear, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit. The product comes with energy-efficient, low latency, and falter-free BT5.3 that provides good performance in a compact true wireless design. The earbuds feature intuitive smart touch control that allows easy toggling between music and dedicated movie mode, control music/calls, and activates the voice assistant in a few easy taps.

*Estimated street price: Rs 999

Tangent Urban: This wireless neckband is intended for gaming and entertainment. Equipped with an advanced Bluetooth v5.3 for fast and seamless one-step pairing with any device, it is designed for those who want good quality audio for calls and music. With USB C Quick charging capabilities, it offers four hours of play in just 10 minutes of charge.

* Estimated street price: Rs 799