scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

PTC India inks pact with Brookfield Renewables to purchase 100 MW solar power

“PTC India has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brookfield Renewables for purchase of 100 MW solar power on a long-term basis.”

Written by PTI
PTC India, solar power, Brookfield Renewables, power capacity, industrial consumers, payment security
PTC India said it has signed an agreement with Brookfield Renewables for purchase of 100 MW solar power on a long term basis.

Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Brookfield Renewables for purchase of 100 MW solar power on a long term basis. Brookfield Renewables is developing a 400 MW solar power project in Bikaner solar park in Rajasthan. “PTC India has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brookfield Renewables for purchase of 100 MW solar power on a long-term basis,” PTC India said in a release.

The agreement includes an option to increase the power capacity to 200 MW at the time of project commissioning based on mutual confirmation by the two parties. PTC India will market the power to various utilities and commercial and industrial consumers.

Also Read

Under this arrangement, PTC India will provide Brookfield Renewables with an assured tariff and payment security. “This structure, executed with Brookfield is the first of its kind in the Indian power market… We will scale this structure and replicate it in multiple transactions going forward,” PTC India CMD Rajib K Mishra said. 

Also Read
More Stories on
PTC
solar power

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-05-2023 at 08:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market