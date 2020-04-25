  • MORE MARKET STATS

Providing uninterrupted power supply amid lockdown: NTPC

Published: April 25, 2020 5:59:26 PM

NTPC has 70 power stations - 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 joint venture power stations, having total installed capacity of 62,110 MW, the company said in a statement.

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday said it is providing uninterrupted electric supply despite the current lockdown. NTPC has 70 power stations – 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 joint venture power stations, having total installed capacity of 62,110 MW, the company said in a statement.

“The corona pandemic has failed to dent the spirit of NTPC. NTPC is providing uninterrupted power supply despite lockdown. The company’s all plants are following to lockdown and social distancing guidelines. NTPC Vindyachal achieved 100 per cent plant load factor on April 13, 2020,” it said.

