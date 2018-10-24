Proud moment for India! 3 Indian hotel chains IHCL, Oberoi, Rosewood among world’s ‘most excellent’ hotels

IHCL (Taj and Vivanta) has secured the third rank in the top 10 medium hotel chains category in the TripAdvisors’ the ‘Most Excellent’ hotel chains. (Reuters)

Three domestic hotel chains – The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), The Oberoi group and Rosewood Hotels and Resorts – have received ‘certificate of excellence’ as the TripAdvisor ‘most excellent’ hotel chains globally, under different categories.

IHCL (Taj and Vivanta) has secured the third rank in the top 10 medium hotel chains category in the TripAdvisors’ the ‘Most Excellent’ hotel chains. The Oberoi group was at the second rank, while Rosewood Hotels & Resorts was in the 10 position in the small hotel chains category.

The certificate of excellence is given to accommodations, as well as other travel businesses, that deliver great service and achieve high traveller reviews on TripAdvisor. The TripAdvisors’ ‘most excellent’ hotel chains is based on reviews and bookings under three categories – large hotel chains (with over 500 properties), medium hotel chains (with 50-500 properties) and small hotel chains (with 20-50 properties).

“The certificate of excellence is widely recognised by travellers as an indicator for consistent, high quality service and experience, a recognition you will find proudly displayed in hotels all around the world,” TripAdvisor’s spokesperson for Asia Pacific, Grant Colquhoun, said. Meanwhile, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts topped the list in the medium hotel chains category, followed by Drury Hotels Company. Belmond topped in the small hotel chains category, while Loews Hotels & Co stood at the third place and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group grabbed the fourth rank.