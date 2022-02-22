Proptech firm Facilio gets $35 million from Dragoneer, Brookfield, and others

The startup said it will use the money to expand its team, deepen penetration and strengthen R&D initiatives.

Facilio, a SaaS-based property app that claims to improve operational efficiency, has secured USD 35 million(around Rs 260 crore) in a funding round led by Dragoneer Investment Group.

Brookfield Growth and existing investors Accel India and Tiger Global Management also participated in Series-B funding round.

It leverages an AI-led predictive engine to help real estate portfolios digitise processes and optimise their property operations by aggregating data from multiple, disconnected systems across portfolios into an integrated, cloud-based platform, helping operations and maintenance teams become data-driven and agile.

The platform offers a suite of SaaS (software as a service) applications for maintenance and operational visibility, sustainability, and remote equipment performance monitoring.

Prabhu Ramachandran, co-founder and chief executive said this investment will allow them to extend market leadership, expand sales and marketing.

Currently, Facilio is solving operational problems for over 10,000 properties, over 100 million sq ft across 12 countries. Its growing list of portfolio-scale deployments includes over 40 large enterprise customers across the commercial office, healthcare, retail, banking, and government real estate categories.

Facilio has unlocked a world of potential with its Artificial Intelligence-based predictive approach to increase operational effectiveness, said Eric Jones, a partner at Dragoneer.

Founded in 2017 by Prabhu Ramachandran, Rajavel Subramanian, Krishnamoorthi Rangasamy, and Yogendra Babu, Facilio has been defining and building category growth.

Dragoneer is a growth-oriented investment firm with over USD 25 billion in long-duration capital. It has partnered with companies like Airbnb, Alibaba, Atlassian, Snowflake, Spotify, Uber, UiPath, Urban Company, Zomato, and many others.