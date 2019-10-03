Promoters’ tiff: Indigo feud in court of arbitration

In a regulatory filing, InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo Airlines, said Bhatia and his InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) have submitted a request for arbitration to the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) on October 1.

Even as the dispute between the co-promoters of IndiGo — Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal — continues before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA), the matter has also moved for arbitration at the London Court of International Arbitration.

Bhatia has invoked arbitration seeking “damages” from partner Gangwal for non-compliance of shareholders agreement (SHA) and articles of association (AoA). In a regulatory filing, InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo Airlines, said Bhatia and his InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) have submitted a request for arbitration to the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) on October 1.

Gangwal, his wife Shobha, and their Chinkerpoo Family Trust are respondents to the fresh litigation filed by Bhatia.

According to the arbitration proceedings, RG Group will provide a written response setting out their own position following which the arbitrators would be appointed. In LCIA, the arbitrators can be appointed by LCIA or by the parties or by the arbitrators chosen by the two parties.

IGAL, too, has been named as a respondent in the arbitration proposal as it is a party to the SHA executed on April 23, 2015. However, Bhatia has not demanded any monetary compensation from the IGAL. “The dipsutes relates to claims of the IGE Group against the RG Group regarding, inter-alia, compliance with the Shareholders Agreement and the articles of association of the company and damages,” the IGAL said in a BSE filing.

However, the communication did not give the amount of damages sought from Gangwal for making their feud public. On July 9, Gangwal, who owns 37.02% stake in the budget carrier, had written to the Sebi and MCA alleging corporate governance violations by Bhatia who controls 37.92% shares.

Gangwal had questioned the execution of RPTs, rejection of his EGM requisition, misleading of shareholders by the CEO and overarching control of the IGE group in the airline’s management. Bhatia had refuted all allegations and called it an attempt to dilute the controlling rights of the IGE group over IndiGo.

The rights of IGE group over IndiGo are embedded in the agreement and the AoA. While the agreement expires on October 27, 2019 – the fourth anniversary of the initial public offering, the AoA continues in perpetuity. Besides having the rights to appoint five of the 10 directors, the IGE group can appoint key management personnel including the chairman, MD, president and CEO.

The fight between the co-promoters refuses to die even though the company’s annual general meeting on August 27 sailed through peacefully with all resolutions passed by the majority of shareholders. Just three days later, Gangwal had fired another missive to the Sebi, reiterating his demand for removal of controlling rights exercised by Bhatia-controlled IGE group on the airline’s functioning.