Promote use of in-house developed CollabFiles for official documents: Meity

Apart from that, various state governments, including that of Punjab, Telangana, have requested for the use of the platform.

In a bid to ensure confidentiality and security of government data, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has asked all ministries and departments to encourage use of in-house developed CollabFiles for creating and sharing official documents. CollabFiles, similar to Google docs/sheets and Microsoft word, is developed by a National Informatics Centre (NIC) team in Hyderabad. Niti Aayog has already onboarded the platform while ministries like communications, railways, skill development, mines, etc, have called for demonstrations, so that they can start using it soon.

“As part of self-reliant mandate under Make in India, we have developed this CollabFiles, which is similar to Google docs/sheets. When Google docs are used for official documents, the servers and data remain outside the country and you don’t know much about it. Since, government does lot of confidential work, so data should remain within the country and for that, we have developed in-house CollabFiles,” said an official, privy to the details.

The NIC team is currently piloting the platform with various departments and states. In terms of usability, one can create documents on CollabFiles, just like Microsoft word. Similarly, the documents can be shared and edited. In Google docs many people can simultaneously open and edit documents, and the same feature is incorporated in CollabFiles.

The files can also be shared in read-only mode, if no editing is required. Further, documents created in Microsoft word can be imported into CollabFiles and vice versa — documents created in CollabFiles can be exported to Microsoft word.

The Meity had written a letter to all ministries and departments last month to encourage the use of CollabFiles, which has been visualised, conceptualised, designed and developed by NIC, for official documents. CollabFiles is a web-based, cloud-enabled and scalable platform to create and manage documents and spreadsheets in a collaborative mode with a strategic control so that government officers can use it through secured and privileged access of government e-mail account.

“CollabFiles is enabled for use by government officials and staff with single-sign-on through Parichay (government e-mail) integration. Major features include create and manage files and folders, tag files with meaningful keywords, multiple search facilities to locate files, create and manage mail/phone address book, share and collaborate on documents and spreadsheets,” Meity said in the letter.

The platform is integrated with NIC e-mail and Sandes (messaging app of government) and is further envisioned to include creation and sharing of e-forms and presentations. “Integrations with e-office, GovDrive (storage platform to save and retrieve files) and Tejas are in progress,” the letter added.