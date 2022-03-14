Prominent bidders line up: Adani, KKR among 14 bidders for Reliance Capital

ArpWood, Varde Partners, Multiples Fund, Nippon Life, JC Flowers, Brookfield, Oaktree, Apollo Global, Poonawala Finance and Hero Fincorp are among other entities that have sent in EoIs within the March 11 deadline, sources said.

Reliance Capital is understood to have received expressions of interest (EoIs) from 14 entities, including Adani Finserve, Blackstone, KKR and Piramal Finance, according to sources.

Most bidders are looking to buy the entire company, sources added, although they could buy just one or more of the company’s eight subsidiaries.

Reliance Capital reported a loss of Rs 3,921 crore for the nine-month period ended December 2021 against Rs 7,638 crore a year ago, according to data on the company’s website. The total assets stood at Rs 83,973 crore as on March 31, 2019.

An email sent to administrator Nageswara Rao Y remained unanswered till the time of going to press. Following defaults by Reliance Capital to creditors, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in November 2021 superseded the board and appointed Rao the administrator to oversee the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

The regulator subsequently filed an application for initiation of CIRP against the company at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The administrator of Reliance Capital on Friday extended the deadline for the submission of EOIs to March 25, possibly at the request of some prospective bidders who have sought some more time, a source said.

Reliance Capital received claims worth Rs 31,020 crore from its financial creditors, of which claims worth Rs 24,756 crore were admitted as on March 1.

The subsidiaries include Reliance General Insurance, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Reliance Securities, Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company and Reliance Home Finance.