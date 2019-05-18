Project TE-1: Triumph to develop electric motorcycle capability

The project will be organised into four phases, with one of its key aims being increased systems integration.

Triumph Motorcycles is collaborating with UK industry experts, academic leaders and Innovate UK (the country’s innovation agency) to develop specialist electric motorcycle technology and innovative integrated solutions. This two-year project, in partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Ltd’s e-Drive division, and WMG at the University of Warwick, will provide inputs into potential future electric motorcycle offers from Triumph.

This two-year project is supported and co-funded by the UK government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV), via Innovate UK. “This new collaboration will combine Triumph’s globally-renowned motorcycle expertise with advanced automotive-based capabilities to generate technological innovation for future electric motorcycles,” the company said in a statement.

“This new collaboration represents an exciting opportunity for Triumph and its partners to be leaders in the technology that will enable the electrification of motorcycles, which is driven by customers striving to reduce their environmental impact, combined with the desire for more economical transportation, and changing legislation,” said Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO. “Project Triumph TE-1 is one part of our electric motorcycle strategy, focused on delivering what riders want and expect from their Triumph, which is the perfect balance of handling, performance and usability.”

Williams Advanced Engineering will provide lightweight battery design and integration capability, using its test and development facilities to deliver an innovative battery management system combined with vehicle control unit.

Integral Powertrain’s e-Drive division will lead the development of bespoke power-dense electric motors and a silicon carbide inverter, integrating both into a singular motor housing.

WMG at the University of Warwick will provide electrification expertise, and the vision to drive innovation from R&D to commercial impact. Innovate UK will support the partners and administer funds.

The project will be organised into four phases. By developing individual components of automotive-based electric drivetrains and optimising them into innovative combined units, the project aims to deliver sophisticated electric motorcycle systems that reduce mass, complexity and package requirements.

Triumph Motorcycles will work alongside partner organisations to accelerate joint expertise in the packaging and safety of batteries, optimum electric motor sizing and packaging, the integration of braking systems including regenerative braking, and advanced safety systems. The innovation and capabilities developed in these areas will input into Triumph’s future electric motorcycle strategy.

