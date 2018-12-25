Profiteering: HUL asked to cough up Rs 380 crore – What GST authority found

HUL also claimed deductions for not getting the full exemptions under area-based exemption under GST regime, but the NAA said that there was no direct correlation between MRP and exemptions and rejected its contention.

The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) for Goods and Services Tax (GST) has found profiteering to the tune of Rs 535 crore by FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and asked the company to cough up Rs 380 crore, after allowing certain deductions. This is the highest fine imposed by NAA on any company since it began operations in September, 2017.

After a detailed probe, the authority found that HUL failed to reduce prices of a clutch of products commensurate with tax cuts announced on November 15 last year. HUL, which makes consumer goods like Lux, Dove, Axe, Surf Excel and Knorr, claimed deductions in the profiteered amount estimated by the investigating arm of the authority under various heads. However, the authority allowed deduction of Rs 68.7 crore only, accepting the firm’s claim that it provided extra grammage of products, while not reducing the prices.

“The rates of tax were recommended to be reduced by the GST Council in its meeting held on November 10, 2017 and within a period of four days, the respondent (HUL) had manipulated its software by increasing the base prices of as many as 12,016 items instead of only reducing the rates of tax which would have compelled the stockists to lower prices commensurate with the reduction in the rates,” NAA said in its order.

While the investigating arm of the Authority had determined the profiteered amount to Rs 419.67 crore, NAA made additions to it during the hearing given transitional credits claimed by HUL. HUL on its own had estimated a profiteering amount of 320.7 crore. Efforts by HUL to suggest that it was willing to pay profiteered amount suo motu didn’t cut ice with NAA, which said that such a decision seemed like an afterthought following complaints against the firm.

“The national anti-profiteering authority found that it had misled the authorities by making false claims as he had acted quite contrary to the claims which were made by him. Instead of passing on the benefits he had increased the base prices, had compelled the customers to pay more price than what they legally required to pay, had forced them to pay additional GST on the increased prices and also earned extra margins on the enhanced prices,” the order said.

