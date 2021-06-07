Productivity can be measured irrespective of location: EY

Given the choice, 69% employee respondents in India would choose flexibility in when they work. By comparison, 76% want flexibility in where they work.

In India, 85% respondents believe their productivity can be accurately measured irrespective of location, according to the EY 2021 Work Reimagined Employee Survey. The survey, one of the largest global surveys of its kind, canvassed the views of more than 16,000 employees across 16 countries and multiple industries and job roles. It includes 496 employees from India and explores employee attitudes and experiences to work throughout the pandemic and into the “next normal”.

Flexibility: Given the choice, 69% employee respondents in India would choose flexibility in when they work. By comparison, 76% want flexibility in where they work. But, globally, 54% employees want flexibility in when they work and 40% want flexibility in where they work. On average, employees want to work between two and three days remotely after the pandemic. About 38% employees said they want a shorter working week altogether, while 65% want their employer to provide flexible timing for work.

Job retention: Despite willingness to move jobs for more flexible working arrangements, most respondents in India (91%) say they are satisfied with their jobs. But, globally, 76% employees say they are satisfied with their jobs. Also, more than half (54%) of the employees surveyed from around the world would consider leaving their jobs post the Covid-19 pandemic if they are not afforded some form of flexibility in where and when they work.

Tech investment: The prospect of widespread flexible working is leading to more demands for technology, both on-site and in the home office. 74% of respondents say they want better technology in the office (faster internet and videoconferencing), almost half (45%) say they want companies to upgrade at-home hardware (extra monitors and headsets), and almost the same proportion (44%) would like reimbursement for high-speed internet/phone expenses. However, despite the shift towards new ways of working and the rapid adoption of virtual meeting technology, a vast majority, i.e. 90% (globally 67%) would like to travel for business moderately to extensively after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Remote working: The survey also canvassed attitudes to existing work practices, with employee respondents broadly positive about the impact of remote working. 63% respondents in India felt that if company subsidy for home office set-up is provided by the employer, it would make their work life much easier.