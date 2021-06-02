Productivity booster: Betting big on Artificial Intelligence

ManageEngine Labs, ManageEngine Labs startup, Artificial Intelligence news, AI news, ManageEngine Labs Artificial Intelligence

The goal of any business is to improve productivity, enhance the customer experience, and maximise profits—Artificial Intelligence (AI) can play a crucial role on all these fronts, says Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, director of research at ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Chennai-based business software maker Zoho.

“The enormous growth witnessed in cloud computing has resulted in a huge amount of generated data. This is where AI steps in. Utilising AI to analyse vast amounts of collected data helps businesses gain a deep understanding of their systems,” he says.

Ramamoorthy stresses that when deployed correctly, AI systems can predict outages, help provide proactive infrastructure management and ensure better service availability. “AI can be a productivity booster by automating redundant tasks, freeing humans to work on more critical tasks.

Presently, over a dozen ManageEngine products built from scratch by our team of engineers have AI capabilities to secure networks and ensure uptime,” says Ramamoorthy. “These include our SIEM solution, Log360; our IT help desk solution, ServiceDesk Plus; and our monitoring solutions, OpManager, Applications Manager, and Site24x7.”

ManageEngine Labs was established in 2014 to work on emerging technology and solve common problems across Zoho’s entire IT management portfolio. Ramamoorthy says, “We ensure that our research is not just an academic exercise. The objective of our research and development efforts is to quickly launch advanced technology via our products to offer great value to customers. Ever since our inception, our main focus has been to enhance technical know-how. Everything from our data centres to our AI features was built in-house, from scratch. This capability sets us apart from our competitors.”

Some of the prominent examples include user and entity behaviour analysis (UEBA) capabilities that ManageEngine has incorporated in its security information and event management (SIEM) stack. It has built forecasting and anomaly techniques in its monitoring stack to help IT managers forecast events and spot the root cause of issues. It has also launched a number of natural language processing features in its service delivery stack, including chatbots, smart agent assignment, and ticket topic detection, to ensure maximum agent productivity, he says.

ManageEngine has teams working on databases, hardware acceleration, AI, and blockchain. “Our most exciting AI projects include UEBA, outage prediction, electronic know your customer (E-KYC), and root cause analysis. We are continuously investing in techniques like explanation-ready AI, transfer learning, causal AI, and privacy-first AI.”

According to him, the blockchain team is currently working on deeper cryptographic principles. Apart from those already distributed, like audits and e-signing, most enterprise software use-cases are intra-company ones, which do not demand a full-fledged distributed blockchain, he explains. “This is why we pivoted to borrowing cryptographic concepts from blockchain to ensure proof of existence for a given asset at a given point in time.”

ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the United States, the Netherlands, India, Singapore, Japan, China, and Australia as well as a network of 200-plus global partners to help enterprises tightly align their businesses and IT. In the wake of Covid-19, ManageEngine has been helping 180,000 customers globally through its remote working solutions.