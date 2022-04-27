Prodapt to invest £100 million in UK tech sector

Chennai-headquartered Prodapt plans to double its investment in the UK market to £100 million.

The consulting, technology & managed services provider sees a strong growth opportunity in the UK’s technology sector and anticipates creating more than 500 jobs.

“As the UK has become a hub for technology and innovation in the Connectedness industry, it is natural to scale up our investment and commitment in the UK region,” Vedant Jhaver, chairman and CEO, Prodapt, said.

Prodapt earlier this year set up a new office in London. The company works with global leaders including AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink, Adtran, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, and Deutsche Telekom. It has offices in North America, Europe, Latin America, India and Africa.