Private power producers seek supply credit from Coal India

Facing extreme liquidity crunch, independent electricity generators are seeking supply credit from Coal India Ltd (CIL) for lifting the fuel from the pits to run power plants. In separate letters sent to the ministries of power, coal and the Prime Minister’s office, the Association of Power Producers has asked the government to direct CIL to allow coal supply on credit, which would lower the burden of additional working capital loans on private power plants.

“CIL’s reluctance to extend credit terms is inexplicable as it actually makes a good business case for them – being a ‘AAA’ rated entity, they can arrange for credit at very competitive rates and pass it on to the generators on back-to-back basis with maybe a little extra transactional charge,” the letters, reviewed by FE, from power producers argued.

Amid the lockdown to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, discoms are facing revenue shortage with rising difficulties in meter reading exercises and payment collection. This, in turn, is raising the risks of under-paying power generators. Overdues—payment default of 60 days or more—from discoms to power producers were already at Rs 80,387 crore at February-end.

State-run CIL has already relaxed some payment norms as customers who had to clear payments to CIL by April 7 can now pay the company by April 21. The miner is also not imposing the penalty that it levies on customers for not lifting contracted coal quantities within the stipulated time period. To help cash-strapped power producers tackle liquidity crunch, CIL has also implemented the usance letter of credit (LC) mechanism—in other words, banker’s Credit— as an additional mode of payment.

Financially-stressed power producers claimed that it was difficult fro them to get banker’s credit even during normal times. In the current scenario, “when the generators are totally starved of cash and have also exhausted all their credit limits with the banks just to ensure enough working capital for sustaining day to day operations, usance LC mechanism cannot be a substitute for extending supplier’s credit to the coal consumers, especially as many developers will not be able to take benefit of this due to exhaustion of bank lending limits,” they contended.