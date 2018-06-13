Private power plant PLFs low amid increasing short-term trade: Report

About 129 billion units were traded through the short-term routes such as bilateral agreements and power exchanges in FY18.

Capacity utilisation levels of private power plants remain subdued even as the volume of short-term electricity trade went up by 8% in FY18, according to a recent report by SBICAP Securities.

About 18,000 MW of installed coal-based power generation capacity which do not have any power purchase agreement (PPA) use the short term markets to sell electricity. Even as average spot power prices on the exchange were up 30% to about `3.26/unit amid rising volumes, power plants without PPAs could not make the best out of it due to fuel supply constraints, the report added.

About 129 billion units were traded through the short-term routes such as bilateral agreements and power exchanges in FY18. Plant load factor of private power plants slipped nearly seven percentage points to 55.2% in April (y-o-y).

Benefits of the reviving short-term market were utilised by power plants, mostly located near the coast, which could source imported coal at competitive prices, the report said.

The large short-term electricity sellers in FY18 were Sembcorp Gayatri, Teesta stage 3 hydro power plant, Jaypee Nigrie and Jindal Power, cumulatively constituting about 15% of short-term volumes.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh were the largest buyers.

Having surplus electricity at various points, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh even sold power to other states through bilateral arrangements and in the power exchange.