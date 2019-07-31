Private equity players make statement on their investments in Cafe Coffee Day – what they say

Shares of CDEL plunged 19.99% to Rs 154.05 on the BSE on Tuesday.

Following VG Siddhartha’s disappearance and a letter purportedly written by him where he stated he “could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares”, private equity players have made statements about their investments in Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL).

A KKR India spokesperson indicated in a statement that the last transaction they did was in February 2018. “We have seen the statement that Coffee Day Enterprises has made to the stock exchanges. We are deeply saddened by the developments and our thoughts are with his family at this time. We believe in VG Siddhartha and had invested in the company about 9 years ago. We sold approximately 4.25% (of our total holding of approximately 10.3% in the company) in February 2018 on the stock exchange and have not sold any shares before or after,” said the KKR statement.

A Standard Chartered spokesperson indicated in an email that the last time Standard Chartered Private Equity sold any shares of CDEL was in April 2018. “We backed VG Siddhartha in early 2010 and have had a great relationship with him throughout. We sold approx 1% equity on the exchange in April 2018. Since then, we haven’t sold anything and currently own approximately 5.7% in CDEL,” the statement indicated.

Siddhartha had mentioned about pressure from a PE partner in his purported letter. “I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares, a transaction I had partially completed six months ago by borrowing a large sum of money from a friend. Tremendous pressure from other lenders lead to me succumbing to the situation,” he said.

Karnataka Bank also said it has no exposure to CDEL, though the company’s global unit has an outstanding loan of Rs 152 crore. “This is to clarify that our bank does not have any exposure to Coffee Day Enterprises, an entity listed on the BSE and NSE,” Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing.

“However, Coffee Day Global, one of the unlisted group companies (erstwhile Amalgamated Bean Coffee, a customer of the bank since 1996) is enjoying credit facilities with the present outstanding of Rs 152.48 crore,” it added. The loan to the global unit constitutes 0.29% of the total advances of the bank.

Meanwhile, mortgage major HDFC denied it has any exposure to any of the companies associated with Siddhartha. “HDFC had disbursed lease rental discounting loans to Tanglin Developments (CCD) for its project Global Village Tech Park in Bengaluru. The entire loan was repaid in January 2019 and has no exposure to the Coffee Day Enterprises group as on date,” an HDFC spokesperson said.

(With inputs from PTI)