Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate World Dairy Summit 2022 on September 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Dairy Summit 2022 on September 12 where farmers, cooperatives and global dairy majors are scheduled to participate.

According to union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala, India is hosting the International Dairy Federation (IDF) global dairy summit after 48 years, where more than 1,500 experts, farmers and processors of dairy products from 50 countries will be participating.

Last time, India hosted the International Dairy Congress in 1974.

The event is scheduled to be held at Greater Noida at the outskirts of Delhi during September 12-15 on the theme of ‘dairy for nutrition and livelihood’.

Union minister of home affairs and cooperation Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel will attend the summit.

Stating that India is the biggest milk producer in the world and accounts for 23% of the global output, Rupala said that participants from various countries would share their experience and talk about latest technologies in the dairy sector.

According to Rupala, around 80-85% of the income from sale of milk is transferred to dairy farmers by cooperatives and private entities. “Cooperative major Amul pays about Rs 150 crore per day to farmers for procurement of milk,” he said.

According to Meenesh Shah, chairman, National Dairy Development Board, there are around 80 million dairy farmers in the country who mostly hold on an average two animals.

India ranks first among the world’s milk producing nations since 1998 after surpassing the United States as biggest producer of milk. Milk is the single largest agricultural commodity in the country, valued at Rs 9.32 trillion at present.

According to the Economic Survey (2021-22), India’s milk production has grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 6.2% to reach 209.9 million tonne (MT) in 2020-21 from 146.3 MT in 2014-15. Milk production in 2021-22 is estimated around 2020 MT.

The summit, a carbon-neutral event, will have several sessions centred around the theme ‘dairy for nutrition and livelihood’ covering various aspects of dairying. Key sponsors for the summit include Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation also referred as Amul and Nandini (Karnataka Milk Federation).