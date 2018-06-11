Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dedicate to nation SAIL’s expanded steel plant at Bhilai on June 14

PM to dedicate to nation SAIL’s expanded steel plant at Bhilai (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the modernised and expanded plant of state-run steel maker SAIL at Bhilai, on Thursday. Bhilai is Steel Authority of India Ltd’s (SAIL) largest plant and major producer and supplier of rails for Indian Railways including 260 metre long rails.

“Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to dedicate SAIL’s modernised and expanded Bhilai Steel Plant, Bhilai Chhattisgarh” to the nation on June 14, a SAIL official said. This would be the third plant of SAIL which the prime minister will dedicate to the nation. In 2015, he had dedicated Rourkela and IISCO steel plants.

SAIL had undertaken about Rs 70,000 crore modernisation and expansion of its integrated steel plants. The capacity to produce rails at Bhilai steel plant has reached 2 MTPA from 0.8 MTPA after modernisation. Bhilai is also a major producer of large variety of wide and heavy steel plates and structural steel.

With an annual production capacity of 3.153 MT of saleable steel, the plant also specialises in other products such as wire rods, merchant products, earthquake-resistant grade of TMT and heavy structurals including channels and beams.