Price volatility after import duty: Solar developers step up module purchases from China

India’s domestic manufacturing capacity is around 20 GW and with an annual demand of over 30 GW.

Indian solar developers have advanced their module purchases from China for projects scheduled up to December quarter of 2022 to ward off the threat of price volatility expected after basic customs duty (BCD) kicks in on April 1. According to industry sources, India is estimated to import around 8 giga watt (GW) of modules from China in January-March 2022.

India’s domestic manufacturing capacity is around 20 GW and with an annual demand of over 30 GW. Domestic manufacturers are in for a huge shock as with an estimated shortage of 10 GW capacity, the prices of modules are expected to go up, making it difficult for projects lined up after June. Solar panel prices have already risen to the 27 cents per watt peak now from the lows of 20 cents/wp in early 2021.

The 11 GW projects cleared under the approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) will take around 18-24 months before they could compliment the current capacity. “The transition period is going to be volatilie as Indian projects are 85-90% dependent on Chinese panels and no foreign manufacturers have been approved as yet under ALMM,” said Puneet Goyal, co-founder of SunAlpha Energy. “We have already ordered our equipment for the projects lined up in the June quarter. There is going to be a severe shortage of panels after April till the capacities improve,” Goyal said.

Experts believe India is caught in a conundrum similar to the US – whether to give incentives to encourage local upstream manufacturing or to do away with module duties to enourage downstream project development. “They (US) have not been able to find the perfect balance. There were a few new module lines that were set up but not much progress has happened on upstream capacity for cells and wafers,” said a developer on the condition of anonymity.

Manish Narula, business development head for India & South Asia at Jinko Solar, said, “A greenfiled polysilicon plant takes anywhere between 2-3 years to fully ramp up and wafer plant around 18 months. Till the full ecosystem of polysilicon, wafer, cell and module develops is not set up in India, locally made modules will be at a premium since cells will need to come from outside India.”

Also, Indian developers of solar projects have investments from top global funds, who have clearly mandated use of high capacity panels – over 540 watt peak – in their projects. Barring a couple of Indian manufacturers, none have the technology to provide such panels. “It is worth questioning how India will meet these demands in the light of literally no foreign manufactuer approved by Indian government in the ALMM,” Narula said.

“The ministry of new and renewable energy has not given any timeline to audit Chinese factories even after holding ALMM fees worth crores of rupees from top Chinese players. It is an auditable question,” Narula said.