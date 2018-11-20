Price cap on drugs and medical devices helped patients save around Rs 15,000 crore

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 7:25 PM

Capping prices of medicines and medical devices, including stents and knee implants, has helped patients save around Rs 15,000 crore, the government said Tuesday.

The fixation of ceiling prices and MRPs of essential and lifesaving drugs, by implementing the Drug Prices Control Order (DPCO), 2013, has resulted in patients saving over Rs 5,000 crore since then, he added. (Representational Image)

Capping prices of medicines and medical devices, including stents and knee implants, has helped patients save around Rs 15,000 crore, the government said Tuesday. According to the estimates of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), patients across the country have saved around Rs 15,000 crore under the government’s initiative of ensuring affordable, quality medicines for all, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a statement.

The fixation of ceiling prices and MRPs of essential and lifesaving drugs, by implementing the Drug Prices Control Order (DPCO), 2013, has resulted in patients saving over Rs 5,000 crore since then, he added.

“These savings are in addition to approximately 10 lakh heart patients saving around Rs 8,000 crore since fixation of ceiling prices of coronary stents in February 2017, including re-fixation in February 2018 and around 1.5 lakh knee patients saving about Rs 2,000 crore since price fixation of knee implants in August 2017,” Mandaviya said.

